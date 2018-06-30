PAN card-Aadhaar card link last date today: Here is what will happen if you ‘don’t’

On March 27, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline for linking of Pan with Aadhaar until today.

The deadline to link the PAN or Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar Card ends today i.e, June 30. The government hasn’t announced any further extension in the deadline. On March 27, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline for linking of Pan with Aadhaar until today. Till date, the PAN-Aadhaar linking date has been extended four times.

The first deadline for linking Aadhaar was fixed July 31, 2017, which got extended till August 31. The deadline was further extended to December 31 and then March 31. The Central government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns as well as obtaining a new PAN. In 2017, the Modi government under Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act made it mandatory for every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

How to Link Aadhaar with PAN online:

1. Click on the income tax department’s official website- www. incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2. On the left side of the homepage, click on the “Link Aadhaar”.

3. Fill the required details i.e., PAN, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar.

4. Click on Submit.

5. UIDAI will verify and validate the details and the linking will be confirmed.

How to Link Aadhaar with PAN via SMS:

One can link Aadhaar and Pan by sending an SMS to either to 56161 or 567678. To link the two IDs, send an SMS in the format- UIDPAN.

Possible consequences after the PAN-Aadhaar June 30 deadline:

1. If the Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, then the PAN might become invalid and you may not be able to login to the IT department website.

2. If the deadline is not extended, then all those whose Aadhaar and PAN are not linked will not be able to file their income tax returns.

3. In case you are able to file returns after June 30 deadline, but there are chances that it may not be processed.

In earlier March, the government told the Parliament that over 16.65 crore Pan cards and 87.79 crore bank accounts had been linked to Aadhaar.