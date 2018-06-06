Now get Aadhaar update history online – Here is how

A section on the website will then open where the Aadhaar holder will need to fill the Aadhaar number or virtual ID and the security captcha. (IE)

The UIDAI has introduced facility to enable Aadhaar holders to obtain their Aadhaar update history online, which can be downloaded and provided to various authorities on demand for availing various services. “This is yet another innovative and useful facility through which people can now obtain their own Aadhaar update history from the UIDAI’s website and can use it in support of their assertion of address, etc. We have launched its Beta version,” its CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. To avail this facility, Aadhaar holders will have to go to the UIDAI website and click on Aadhaar update history.

A section on the website will then open where the Aadhaar holder will need to fill the Aadhaar number or virtual ID and the security captcha. The person will then receive an OTP which will have to be feeded in a box displayed on the website to see the history. According to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) sources, the Aadhaar update history shows date-wise details of updates made in address, and other fields on the Aadhaar since its generation.

“Providing Aadhaar update history will bring in more trust and further empower people because they can now use their update history to the authorities while applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits, etc, because in most such cases they are usually asked to provide their address for the last two or three years,” Pandey said.