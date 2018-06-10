Meet Pranav Goyal: Know about JEE Advanced exam 2018 topper’s success mantra

Haryana’s Pranav Goyal tops JEE Advanced exam 2018. (Image: ANI)

Meet Pranav Goyal: Pranav Goyal, a resident of Haryana’s Panchkula has emerged as the topper in JEE Advanced examination this year. Goyal had appeared for the exam from IIT, Roorkee zone. He scored 337 out of 360 marks. Earlier in JEE mains examinations, Pranav had secured the fourth rank. According to The Indian Express, Goyal wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, “I am extremely happy and now I finally feel that the aim in my life has been achieved. I would suggest the aspirants focus on their work. I had always aimed to top the exam.”

Pranav has dedicated this success to his parents. Goyal said his mother helped him from the beginning while his father always motivates him. Speaking to The Indian Express, Goyal said, “If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Stay focused and calm. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound.”

Cherishing his son’s success, Pranav’s father- Pankaj Goyal, said his son is one of the hard-working kids. “It is a great day for us and I am really proud of him. He has always been an extremely hard-working kid and the results are here for everyone to see,” Pankaj Goyal told IE.

Sahil Jain and Kailash Gupta have bagged the second and third position in JEE Advanced exam. Jain, a resident of Rajasthan’s Kota has scored 326 ranks. Kota’s Meenal Parekh is the topper among the female students while Vrinda Jindal has emerged as topper among girls in IIT Roorkee zone.

Speaking about the results, Prof, M.L. Sharma, Chairman, JEE (Advanced), IIT Roorkee, said, “I congratulate Mr Pranav and Ms Vrinda for their great achievement and would welcome both to join IIT Roorkee. We have successfully conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 as a computer-based test.”

Over one lakh students have appeared for the JEE (Advanced) examination this year out of which a total of 14,414 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2018 from IIT Roorkee Zone. A total of 18,138 candidates have qualified the exam that was conducted on May 20. Around 16,062 boys have qualified the exam while the number of girls stands at 2,076. Total number of qualified- general candidates are 8,794; OBC candidates are 3140; SC candidates are 4,709; ST candidates are 1,495.

In IIT Bombay zone, a total of 2,936 candidates have qualified the exam. Rishi Agarwal (CRL 8) is the top scorer. In IIT Guwahati zone, a total of 839 candidates have qualified the exam. Prashant Kumar (CRL 150) is the top scorer. Aayush Kadam (CRL 78) is the top scorer in IIT Kanpur. K V R Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is the topper from IIT-Kharagpur region while MS Krishna Manohar is the topper from IIT Madras.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared JEE Advanced 2018 results today. The JEE Advanced results are available on its official website at -www.jeeadv.ac.in. The seat allocation will commence from June 15 onwards.