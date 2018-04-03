Linked your bank account with Aadhaar? Can someone steal your money now? Know UIDAI’s answer

Giving out a full page advertisement in the newspaper on Tuesday, the Unique Identification Authority of India gave answers to a number of question around Aadhaar.

Narendra Modi government has answered some frequently asked questions about Aadhaar in detail. Giving out a full page advertisement in the newspaper on Tuesday, the Unique Identification Authority of India gave answers to a number of question around Aadhaar. One of the important questions answered by the government was – “Why am I being asked to link all my bank accounts with Aadhaar?”

The government says it is necessary to link every account with UID to catch fraudsters, money-launderers, criminals etc. “For your own security, it is necessary to verify identity of all bank account holders and link them with Aadhaar to weed out the accounts being operated by fraudsters, money-launderers, criminals etc.

“When every bank account is verified and linked with Aadhaar and then If anyone fraudulently withdraws money from your account, through Aadhaar such fraudster can easily be located and punished,” it said.

“Therefore, by linking your bank accounts with Aadhaar, your accounts becomes more secure and not the other way around,” added the statement by UIDAI.

Another question answered by the government is around safety and security of an individual’s bank account once it is linked with Aadhaar.

Replying to the question – “Can someone hack into my bank account if they get to know my Aadhaar number?”, the UIDAI said that no one can hack a bank account by merely knowing the Aadhaar number.

“Absolutely false. Just like by merely knowing your ATM card number, no one can withdraw money from the ATM machine; by knowing your Aadhaar number alone. no one can hack into your bank account and withdraw money,” it said in the first point. “Your bank account is safe if you don’t part with your PIN/OTP given by banks,” he said. “Rest assured, there has not been a single case of financial loss due to Aadhaar,” the Aadhaar body claimed.