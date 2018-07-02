Income Tax Return Filing: How to Update Aadhaar Card online and offline?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), that acts as identification and address proof.

The government has made it mandatory to link PAN with one’s 12-digit unique identification number Aadhaar. However, before linking the PAN with the Aadhaar number, your Aadhaar needs to be updated. The linking will be hindered if Aadhaar is not updated or the initials on your PAN card does not match with the Aadhaar data.

Initials on PAN card not matching Aadhaar data while filing ITR? Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar

In a new initiative by the Government of India, everyone is required to compulsorily mention one’s Aadhaar number in the ITR form and PAN. Moreover, all the existing PAN card holders are required to provide their Aadhaar number to the I-T department. However, most people are finding it difficult to link PAN with Aadhaar.

If you have faced issues like incorrect name, incorrect father’s name or date of birth printed on your Aadhaar card, then you can get it rectified by visiting the UIDAI’s official website. You can also download the Aadhaar update form and visit the nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How can you update your Aadhaar Card?

Visit your nearest enrollment centre in order to rectify any change in your Aadhaar card. You need to take your Aadhaar card along with self-attested identity or address proofs. Your ID proof shall contain the correct name and DOB mentioned should be the same as in your PAN card. Using the online portal one can update one’s name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number and email ID. The updates can be checked on the website of UIDAI. The changes can be made apparent to you by entering your update request number, which is your new enrollment ID. It may take around 7-10 working days to get the Aadhaar details updated after visiting the enrollment centre.

Update Aadhaar Card online on UIDAI website before linking it with your PAN

Submit a request through an online portal or offline mode

Through the online mode, you will have to submit and upload all the necessary valid documents related to change in name, date of birth or even address correction. However, no documents are required in case of updating or changing the mobile number and even email ID.

The updates can be sent through offline modes in the following address

UIDAI postbox no 10 Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Pin Code: 480001

UIDAI, Postbox no. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Pin Code: 500034, India

Just enter your Aadhaar number and update request number

What can be the reasons for the update request rejection?

There can be several reasons for rejection. In may be one of the following:-

1) If you have submitted a wrong proof of identity or address

2) If you have submitted the proof of identity and the proof of address without getting it self-attested

3) If there is some text error

4) Any mismatch found in the uploaded document through an online portal

5) Mentioning incorrect mobile number and Aadhaar number in the form.

Also, one must know that UIDAI does not accept an affidavit. Only valid documents which are mentioned on the UIDAI portal are accepted.