e-Aadhaar download: Don’t worry about losing your Aadhaar card! Follow these step-by-step guidelines

By: | Updated: April 23, 2019 12:13 PM

This version of Aadhaar card is available online and can be accessed at all times. Also, individuals using the e-Aadhaar don't have to worry about losing their card as it is virtual and cannot be misplaced.

aadhaar cardThe e-Aadhaar version is equally valid as the physical Aadhaar copy for all purposes, as per the Aadhaar Act.

E-Aadhaar download: Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar number is a 12-digit number that is provided to the residents of India, following a series of verification process laid down by the authority. Any Indian resident, irrespective of age and gender, may voluntarily enroll to obtain an Aadhaar number. Interestingly, people can also obtain a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, called e-Aadhaar, which is digitally signed by the competent authority of UIDAI.

If you are still wondering how to download e-Aadhaar, then follow the steps below:

How to download e-Aadhaar?

  • To download e-Aadhaar, visit the UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in
  • Then click on download Aadhaar under My Aadhaar section
  • Now choose any one of the options from Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID (EID) or Virtual ID (VID)
  • Enter the details. For example, if you choose Aadhaar number, enter your Aadhaar number or if you choose Enrolment number, then enter your EID
  • Now enter the captcha and click on send OTP (Instead of OTP, you can also use TOTP option to download e-Aadhaar. The TOTP can be generated using the mAadhaar mobile app.)
  • Enter the OTP received on your mobile
  • Now, click on verify and download to download the eAadhaar card

In order to receive an Aadhaar number, a person has to provide minimal demographic as well as biometric information during the enrolment process. The entire enrolment process is totally free of cost. A person can apply for Aadhaar only once. Only one Aadhaar is generated after de-duplication, as the individual’s uniqueness is obtained through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
