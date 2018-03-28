Confused about Aadhaar card linking deadlines? Here’s the latest update on last day for various services

Aadhaar linking: March 31 deadline for welfare schemes stands; here’s the latest update on other services. (Image: IE)

As Aadhaar matter is being heard in the Supreme Court, its linking with various services have become quite confusing, as even the apex court ruled the matter is sub judice in the court and the deadline for many services have been extended infinitely, the March 31 deadline for welfare schemes stands. Besides, the Aadhaar linking also varies from the status of services.

Here are the latest updates:

March 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim order to extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes. Earlier, the apex court had upheld the March 31 deadline for welfare schemes.

June 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said that the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till June 30 after the Supreme Court order.

No deadline (as of now)

As the Supreme Court extended the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to services like bank accounts and phones numbers, the government has not yet notified a new deadline yet.

What’s mandatory?

The Supreme Court clearly stated that that the government cannot insist on linking Aadhaar with phone numbers, bank accounts and tatkal passports. However, sometime later, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey recently clarified that even as the deadline for linking Aadhaar with various services has been extended, Aadhaar number or enrolment ID is required for opening new accounts — from banks, mutual funds to telecom. In the case of a person giving Aadhaar enrolment ID for opening a new account, that person will be given some time to link the account from the day of SC’s judgement.