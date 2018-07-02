Your Aadhaar data will be protected from sabotage threats by 60 CISF personnel

The central force had in April taken over the security of the UIDAI data centre in Gurgaon near here and also a similar facility in Bengaluru last year.

An armed squad of CISF personnel today took over the security of the sensitive Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) headquarters in the national capital to protect it against possible terror strikes and other sabotage threats. A total of 60 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, led by an Assistant Commandant rank officer, took over the security duties and access control of the headquarters building in central Delhi, a force spokesperson said. The central force had in April taken over the security of the UIDAI data centre in Gurgaon near here and also a similar facility in Bengaluru last year.

Senior CISF and UIDAI officials were present during the event in which the forces’ flag was unfurled, he said. “Security of the UIDAI headquarters is of utmost importance,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said. UIDAI is an attached office under the Niti Aayog. It was created in the year 2006 to develop and implement the necessary institutional, technical and legal infrastructure to issue unique identity numbers, popularly known as Aadhaar, to Indian residents.

The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the facility and special vehicle-borne quick reaction teams of commandos will be stationed at vantage points to respond in case of an attack or sabotage-like activity. The force will oversee the overall entry and exit at the facility and will scan baggages and luggage that go in the facility, he said.