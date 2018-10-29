Allay concerns about Aadhaar among people: Par panel to UIDAI

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 11:31 PM

A Parliamentary panel Monday told top government officials, including the UIDAI CEO, to allay people's fear about Aadhaar by holding educational programmes across the country, sources said.

IT, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, anurag thakur news, latest news, important news, trending news, news now, news today, Aadhaar, UidaiThe parliamentary standing committee on IT headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur had then summoned Monday UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey and the MEITY secretary.

A Parliamentary panel Monday told top government officials, including the UIDAI CEO, to allay people’s fear about Aadhaar by holding educational programmes across the country, sources said. The Supreme Court had last month upheld the scheme’s constitutional validity but restricted the government’s push to make it mandatory for various services.

The parliamentary standing committee on IT headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur had then summoned Monday UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey and the MEITY secretary.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority which implements the Aadhaar project and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is its nodal ministry. During the meeting, Thakur asked the UIDAI to conduct a widespread IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) programme to allay people’s concerns over Aadhaar and ensure that they reap the benefits of this system, a source present in the meeting said. The panel sought details and explanations over the various allegations of misuse of data from the UIDAI CEO, the source said.

Members also raised questions about the concerns over privacy, leaking of sensitive personal data, exclusion of citizens from government benefits over non-availability of Aadhaar card among others. The committee was given a detailed presentation about the concerns related to the scheme and it expressed satisfaction over the actions undertaken by the government, the source added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhar Card
  3. Allay concerns about Aadhaar among people: Par panel to UIDAI
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition