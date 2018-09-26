Aadhaar verdict: Supreme Court judgement progressive; scheme helps government save Rs 90,000 cr annually: Amitabh Kant

It has also struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allows not only the State but also any “body, corporate or person” or private entity to demand an Aadhaar.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Wedneday termed the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar as ‘progressive’, saying this biometric ID system has improved efficiency besides helping the exchequer save Rs 90,000 crore annually. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Wednesday held that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions. The Supreme Court judgment kept the provision of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of IT returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

“This is a very progressive judgment. Aadhar has helped in plugging leakages and improving efficiency. The direct benefit transfer scheme has helped the government in saving Rs 90,000 crore annually,” Kant said on the sidelines of an event. The top court said Aadhaar is serving a bigger public interest. Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than be the best, it said.

It has also struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allows not only the State but also any “body, corporate or person” or private entity to demand an Aadhaar. The majority verdict by the Chief Justice and Justices A K Sikri and A M Khanwilkar declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions.