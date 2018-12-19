Aadhaar Seva Kendras to be operational by August 2019, says Minister of State for Electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 9:34 PM

The proposed Aadhaar Seva Kendras, which will facilitate appointment-based enrolment, update and other miscellaneous services around the 12-digit identifier, are expected to be operational by August 2019, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Aadhaar Seva Kendras, Minister of State for Electronics, IT SS Ahluwalia, UIDAI, latest news on Aadhaar“The Aadhaar Seva Kendra are expected to be operational by August 2019,” Ahluwalia said.

The proposed Aadhaar Seva Kendras, which will facilitate appointment-based enrolment, update and other miscellaneous services around the 12-digit identifier, are expected to be operational by August 2019, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Besides this, there are over 30,000 Aadhaar enrolment and update centers operating across the country in designated bank branches, post offices and government premises, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, SS Ahluwalia said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. “The Aadhaar Seva Kendra are expected to be operational by August 2019,” Ahluwalia said.

In this regard, UIDAI will invite proposals from competent and eligible entities for engagement of service providers to establish and run the ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendras’ and provide appointment-based Aadhaar enrolment, update and other miscellaneous Aadhaar Services in 53 cities of the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhar Card
  3. Aadhaar Seva Kendras to be operational by August 2019, says Minister of State for Electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition