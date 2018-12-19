Aadhaar Seva Kendras to be operational by August 2019, says Minister of State for Electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia

“The Aadhaar Seva Kendra are expected to be operational by August 2019,” Ahluwalia said.

The proposed Aadhaar Seva Kendras, which will facilitate appointment-based enrolment, update and other miscellaneous services around the 12-digit identifier, are expected to be operational by August 2019, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Besides this, there are over 30,000 Aadhaar enrolment and update centers operating across the country in designated bank branches, post offices and government premises, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, SS Ahluwalia said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. “The Aadhaar Seva Kendra are expected to be operational by August 2019,” Ahluwalia said.

In this regard, UIDAI will invite proposals from competent and eligible entities for engagement of service providers to establish and run the ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendras’ and provide appointment-based Aadhaar enrolment, update and other miscellaneous Aadhaar Services in 53 cities of the country.