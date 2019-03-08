Aadhaar seeding: NPCI working on platform to enable banks to check status via AePS

At present, a bank customer can figure out their Aadhaar seeding status only through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on a platform to enable banks to check the Aadhaar seeding status of a customer on their behalf through Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS), sources in the know told FE. The platform is in its final stages of testing and NPCI will start on-boarding banks by the end of March.

At present, a bank customer can figure out their Aadhaar seeding status only through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). They can go to the UIDAI website, which authenticates the customer either using biometrics or a one-time password (OTP). After this, UIDAI sends the request to NPCI, which then sends the seeding status to UIDAI.

Read | Gold prices fall to Rs 33,070 per 10 grams in Delhi today; 2 key reasons

“Now, what NPCI is developing is a mechanism to carry out the same process through the AePS platform on micro ATMs,” an executive aware of the development said. “If the customer wants to know their Aadhaar seeding status, they can go to any micro ATM. They will give either biometric or the Aadhaar number. Based on that, their credentials will be verified. If the credentials are confirmed by UIDAI, then the request will come to the NPCI’s Aadhaar mapper. NPCI will tell them to which bank it is mapped,” the executive added.

KYC verification will continue to be the domain of UIDAI only, the official clarified.

Read | Lost your things in Uber ride? Here’s how to get it back

Earlier, NPCI had given application programming interfaces (APIs) to banks and oil-marketing companies and if a customer wanted to know which bank their Aadhaar number is linked to, it was being shown to the customer without them being authenticated. This practice was stopped following a direction from the UIDAI.

The NPCI’s latest platform may be an effort to make it easier for banks to verify their customers’ Aadhaar profiles and seeding status. The Supreme Court’s September 2018 verdict had restricted the use of mandatory Aadhaar linking to bank accounts which access direct benefit transfers (DBT).

Earlier this month, the President approved the promulgation of an ordinance permitting the voluntary use of Aadhaar by private entities.