Aadhaar saved India’s more than whopping Rs 90,000 crore – Here is how

India has benefitted a lot by Aadhaar in terms of saving money. UIDAI on Sunday on its official Twitter account tweeted that Aadhaar has helped the country save over Rs 90,000 crore. It has done so by preventing leakage and syphoning of benefits and subsidies which are meant for poor. In a series of tweets, UIDAI also gave other ways in which Aadhaar has helped India. “One must know that Aadhaar has caused tremendous benefits to our country and helped saved more Rs 90,000 Crore by preventing leakage and siphoning of benefits and subsidies meant for poor.”

“It has empowered 121 Crore people of India with a credible and secure identity which can be freely used anywhere, anytime and online. People are able to get their rightful entitlement directly into their bank accounts without any middlemen. It has also helped curb tax evasion, money launderers, benami accounts and shell companies,” it added.

UIDAI was in the centre of a controversy after an unknown number surfaced on persons’ Android phones. The number was allegedly UIDAI’s helpline number. However, the governing body soon clarified the rumour and said that it did not ask any company to install the number into users’ phone.

Following this, Google had apologised for ‘inadvertently’ loading the old UIDAI helpline and 112 helpline number into the ‘setup wizard’ of Android smartphones.

“Our internal review has revealed that in 2014, the then UIDAI helpline number and the 112 distress helpline number were inadvertently coded into the setup wizard of the Android release given to OEMs (Original equipment manufacturers) for use in India and has remained there since.

“Since the numbers get listed on a user’s contact list these get transferred accordingly to the contacts on any new device,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Google apologised for the same and said the numbers can be manually deleted from the phones. It also promised to fix the same in future editions of its setup wizard.”