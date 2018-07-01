Aadhaar safety alert! How to use VID – digital Virtual ID number, protect personal data

Aadhaar Virtual ID has been rolled out.

Aadhaar Virtual ID: The virtual ID system by Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) allows users to generate a 16-digit number that can be used for completing know-your-customer (e-KYC) formalities with telecom companies and other service providers. The virtual ID can be used by those who do not want to share their original Aadhaar details with a service provider. The virtual ID system will be fully operational after August 31 when banks and other service providers would have to rollout the virtual ID facility. On Sunday, the first stage of the new system will be launched.

Amid fears of personal data theft among people early this year, the UIDAI announced that VID along with facial recognition will be operational from August. These will address privacy and authentication concerns related to Aadhaar. UIDAI had announced this month that its system was ready to roll out the VID system. The Aadhaar body also gave time to service providers not yet fully equipped to roll out VID.

The beta version of VID feature was launched in April.

Aadhaar Virtual ID – what it is, how to use

The virtual ID (VID) is basically a temporary and revocable 16-digit random number mapped with a user’s Aadhaar number.

The VID can be used in place of the Aadhaar number at all places where e-KYC is required to be done.

The VID can be generated through the UIDAI website or mobile app. To generate the VID, you will have to feed your Aadhaar number on the official UIDAI website and fill up the OTP to receive the virtual identity.

A user can generate VID once a day and there is not an expiry period for it. You can generate as many VIDs you want but the older IDs get automatically cancelled when new one is generated.

The Financial Express reported on June 22 that Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to tweak their systems by June 30 to enable the use of VIDs in place of Aadhaar. With this, customers can chose whether they want to give Aadhaar or VID to banks. Banks will face penal measures in case of non-compliance. The Department of Telecommunications had also directed telecom service providers to tweak their systems to enable use of VIDs.

On Saturday, UIDAI said that VID system is operational with its Authentication User Agencies (AUA) that have migrated to VID and UID token. The Central body also said that telecom companies and e-sign provider AUAs not using Application programming interface (API) 2.5 and e-KYC API 2.5 beyond June 30 shall be charged Rs 0.20 for every transaction. However, the UIDAI also said that transaction charged between July 1-31 shall be waived off if an AUA fully migrate to API 2.5 by the end of July.