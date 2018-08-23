Aadhaar-PAN-Bank Account linking: Is it safe and secure? Does linkage make you vulnerable? Check answer directly from UIDAI

Modi government has been promoting the linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts, PAN and other services.

Aadhaar is one of the most important documents which needs to be submitted to open a bank account. However, one needs to note that the submission of a physical Aadhaar card is not enough, according to the UIDAI.

Under the RBI circulars and PML Act Rules, to open a bank account, the lender needs to do biometric or OTP authentication before accepting Aadhaar for banking purposes. Therefore a bank account cannot be opened without verification via biometric or OTP.

But does linking your bank account, PAN and other services with Aadhaar make you vulnerable?

The answer is ‘No’.

Aadhaar is secure and is also your Right to Identity. Share freely but not in public domain!!

UIDAI on its official Twitter handle answered the FAQ and said: “No. As your bank information is not shared by the bank with anyone else, no one can have information about your bank account just by knowing your Aadhaar number. Also, UIDAI or any entity for that matter would not have any information about your bank account. For example, you give your mobile number at various places and to various authorities such as bank, passport authorities, income tax departments, etc. Would the telecom company have access to your bank information, income tax returns, etc? Obviously no! Similarly, when you provide Aadhaar number to various service providers, your detail remains with the respective service providers and no single entity including the Government or UIDAI will have access to your personal information spread across various service providers.”

Another FAQ asked was “If Aadhaar has to be freely used for proving identity and it is safe to do so, then why has UIDAI advised people not to put up their Aadhaar number in Social Media or public domain?”

Share Aadhaar freely, but IDs aren't announced on loudspeakers !!

To this UIDAI said: “You use PAN card, debit card, credit card, bank cheques wherever required. But do you put these details openly on internet and social media such Facebook, Twitter, etc? Obviously no! You do no put such personal details unnecessarily in public domain so that there is no unwarranted invasion attempt on your privacy. The same logic needs to be applied in case of uses of Aadhaar.”