Aadhaar matter: Now, UIDAI gets notice from Punjab and Haryana High Court for ‘wrong information’

In connection with a case of incorrect information printed on Aadhaar Card, High Court of Punjab and Haryana has issued a notice against Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), The Indian Express reported today. The High Court has asked for a response from the identification agency. The incorrect information on Aadhaar Card came to light in the court after a plea request by Ferozepur-based runaway couple. They were seeking protection from their parents and relatives as they married against their wishes.

On February 19, the case came up before the High Court for a hearing by Justice Amol Rattan Singh. At that time, the court was informed that the girl was over 19 years of age while her husband’s age was over 33 years. On her Aadhaar Card, the date of birth was mentioned as ‘01.01.1996’. However, the court earlier received and affidavit along with a petition which read that the girl was born on ‘05.10.1998’. What was more surprising was the age mentioned in her school register. As per records mentioned in her school, her date of birth is mentioned as ‘13.03.1999’. Punjab Police have been ordered to look into the matter where the date on Aadhaar Card was wrongly printed.

The High Court order was issued by Justice Amol Rattan Singh on Tuesday. The order read: “It is being seen by this Court in such like matters that Aadhaar Cards are produced in Court giving therein dates of birth, some of which are found to be incorrect. Consequently, the Director / Deputy Director/ Head of Institution of the Unique Identification Authority of India, Regional Centre, Chandigarh, is ordered to be impleaded as respondent no.11.”

In another case of reported data breach, Aadhaar Card’s nodal agency UIDAI has dismissed any such report claiming their security has been breached. A ZDNet report stated that a data leak on a system run by a state-owned utility company could have access to private information of holders of the biometric “Aadhaar” ID cards. This breach exposed their names, the 12-digit identity numbers, and bank details. UIDAI said “there is no truth in this story.” UIDAI also said that they were “contemplating legal action against ZDNet”.