Aadhaar enrolment: Tamil Nadu government launches doorstep service, to cost over Rs 13 cr

Now Aadhar registration for children under the age of five in Tamil Nadu can be done from the comforts of their home itself with the state government launching a Rs 13.61 crore scheme for door-step enrolment.

The scheme, containing laptop computers and biometric machines among others, would help in collection of biometric data of the children from their residences for issuance of the 12-digit unique identity number.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally launched the scheme Monday by giving away seven Aadhaar kits containing the machines to officials of the Social Welfare Department.

Besides, camps will be held in villages to benefit pregnant and lactating women residents seeking Aadhaar, an official release said Tuesday.

The new initiative will also enable Anganwadi workers to be involved in the Aadhaar registration work, it said.

A total of 1,302 kits will be set up in 434 child development scheme offices across the state as part of the scheme, the release said adding.

The scheme was being implemented at a cost of Rs 13.61 crore, the release added.