Aadhaar Card: Everything you need to know about Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Card: The Aadhaar card, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is an identity platform which supports various features of uniqueness, authentication, financial address and e-KYC. It allows the Government of India to reach the residents of the country directly in the delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services by using only the resident’s Aadhaar number. Any Indian resident, irrespective of age and gender, may voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number. To receive the Aadhaar number, a person has to provide minimal demographic as well as biometric information during the enrolment process which is free of cost. Following are some important FAQs that you should know about the Aadhaar card:

What is Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number which is issued by the UIDAI to the residents of the country after satisfying the verification process laid down by the authority.

What is the benefit of Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar card gives nationwide portability as it can be authenticated online from anywhere. This is important as millions of Indians migrate from one state to another or from rural to urban areas. It also serves to be an important identity as well as address proof.

How to apply for Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar enrolment process includes visiting the enrolment centre, getting demographic data as well as biometric data captured, submitting the enrolment form, ID proof and address documents, before collecting acknowledgement slip containing enrolment ID.

How to get an Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar card is generated following a series of process including quality check, packet validation, demographic and biometric de-duplication etc.

How to check Aadhar card status?

You can check the status of your Aadhaar card online on the UIDAI website. For that you will EID (Enrolment ID), which is at the top of the acknowledgement slip, containing 14-digit enrolment number and the 14-digit date and time. These 28 digits together form the EID.

How to download Aadhaar card?

To download Aadhaar card, go to the UIDAI website and click on download Aadhaar. To download the electronic copy of the Aadhaar, enter your Aadhaar number or EID or Virtual ID. Select masked Aadhaar and enter captcha to verify.

How to register mobile number in Aadhaar card?

If your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar card, then, in that case, you will have to visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC).

How to change details in Aadhaar card?

You can change the Aadhaar card details either by visiting the nearest Permanent Enrolment centre or online using the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP).

How to update address in Aadhaar card?

Indian residents who do not have valid address proof can get their address updated in their Aadhaar with the help of Address Validation Letter sent by UIDAI.

How to update DOB in Aadhaar card?

You can change it either by visiting the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre or online under the update Aadhaar section.

How to update mobile number in Aadhaar card?

The mobile number in Aadhaar card cannot be updated online. Hence, to update the mobile number, one has to visit the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre.

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card?

You can go to the Income Tax e-Filing website and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Now, enter your PAN and name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card. If your birth year is mentioned on your Aadhaar, you have to tick the square. Now click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ after entering the captcha.

How to link Aadhar card with bank account?

The Aadhar card can be linked with bank account through internet banking, bank’s mobile app, in the bank itself, through ATM or SMS.