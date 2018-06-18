Aadhaar Card Enrolment and Update Services: Here is how to locate your nearest bank branch? All you need to know

Aadhaar Card Update Services: Aadhaar is the world’s largest biometric id program which was launched by UPA-government in 2009 under the Electronics and Information Technology.

Aadhaar Card Update Services: Aadhaar is the world’s largest biometric id program which was launched by UPA-government in 2009 under the Electronics and Information Technology. There are 1.21 billion Aadhaar holders, according to UIDAI. The 12-digit unique number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after taking an individual’s biometric details such as iris scan, demographic information like address and date of birth and iris scan. Aadhaar Card (as described by World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer) is the most sophisticated ID programme in the world. The Supreme Court earlier this year, had said in a ruling that it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar to open bank accounts and SIM card. However, there is a new feature which will help people locate bank branches near them Aadhaar Card Update Services

Here are the steps to locate bank branches offering Aadhaar services:

Step 1: Vist the link: ‘appointments.uidai.gov.in’.

Step 2: You will be directed to the page ‘Banks/Post Offices Enrolment Center Search’.

Step 3: There are three search criteria for the people: ‘State’, ‘Pincode’ and ‘Search Box’.

Step 4: If you select ‘State’ option, you need to first choose the state you are looking for. For example, you are looking for a branch in Delhi. Select ‘Delhi’.

Step 5: Then select the district like ‘Central Delhi’, ‘North Delhi’ and ‘East Delhi’ among others.

Step 6: After selecting the district, you need to choose a ‘Sub District’. For example, you want to choose a sub-district from ‘South Delhi’. Select South Delhi in the district option and then choose a sub-district from the next option. The three sub-districts in South Delhi are Hauz Khas, Defence Colony and Kalkaji.

Step 7: After selecting a sub-district, choose VTC (Village Town City).

Step 8: Press submit.

You will get all the bank branches in the area who are offering Aadhaar services.

What is UIDAI?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (“Aadhaar Act 2016”) on July 12, 2016 by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).