Aadhaar card documents list: What you need to apply and update your Unique Identity Card

Aadhaar card documents list: Aadhaar card holders, as well as persons applying for Aadhaar, often get confused about the documents that they need to submit to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). These documents are absolutely crucial when applying for Aadhaar card or updating Aadhaar details such as biometric information iris, fingerprints, facial photograph, and demographic information like name, address, date of birth or age, gender, mobile number, email address, relationship status and Information Sharing Consent. There are two type documents that are required for Aadhaar card – PoI (Proof of Identity) and PoA (Proof of Address) documents. In this article, we provide a list of documents that you can submit.

Aadhaar card: List of Proof of Address documents

Supported PoA documents containing name and photo for Aadhaar card are:

Utility bills like – electricity, water, telephone landline, credit card statement and gas connection bill. These bills should not be older than 3 months. One can also submit property tax receipt which should not be older than one year.

The details that also be submitted are

Insurance policy, signed letter with photo from bank on letterhead.

Signed letter having photo issued by registered company on letterhead.

Signed letter having photo issued by recognized educational institutions on letterhead.

One can submit NREGS job card, arms license, pensioner card, freedom fighter card, kissan passbook, CGHS or ECHS Card.

Certificate of address having photo issued by MP or MLA or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead and certificate of address issued by village panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) can also be submitted.

Aadhaar card: List of Proof of Identity documents

Supported PoI documents are Income Tax Assessment Order, vehicle registration certificate, registered sale / lease / rent agreement.

Address card having photo issued by department of posts, caste and Domicile Certificate having photo issued by state government, address card having photo issued by Department of Posts, caste and domicile certificate having photo issued by state government.

Disability ID card or handicapped medical certificate issued by respective State/UT Governments/Administrations.

UIDAI also accepts passport, passport of spouse, passport of parents (in case of Minor), allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State government of not more than 3 years old and marriage certificate issued by the government containing address. Check this link for more details- https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf

