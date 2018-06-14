Aaadhar news: Scrapdealer finds over 2000 Aadhaar cards in sack of old newspaper in Jaipur

“It appears to be a parcel of Aadhaar cards which were to be delivered by post,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Jalupura police station Likhma Ram said. (IE)

A scrap dealer in Jalupura area of Jaipur today found more than 2,000 Aadhaar cards in a sack of old newspapers sold to him, the police said. Someone sold a sack of old newspapers to a scrap dealer, Imran, who later found out that it also contained over 2,000 Aadhaar cards, they said. Imran said he informed the police and the department of information technology and communication when he found the cards. “It appears to be a parcel of Aadhaar cards which were to be delivered by post,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Jalupura police station Likhma Ram said.

“The cards were to be dispatched locally. So, most likely the parcel somehow got misplaced from the general post office here,” Ram added. The police said that the postal department officials had been informed and the matter was being probed to ascertain how the cards were dumped in such a manner.