5 recent benefits provided by Aadhaar you need to be aware of

Aadhaar — a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India – has become very important today, particularly in view the fact that the government has made the use of Aadhaar card compulsory for lots of financial transactions as well as social schemes, ranging from opening a bank account to filing your income tax returns. While linking your Aadhaar number to all these things and services may seem a little bit time-consuming and difficult, initially, but the fact remains that the use of Aadhaar has also made our life easy as we can now avail lots of benefits provided by it.

Here’s a look at 5 such recent benefits provided by Aadhaar:

1. Doorstep access to banking services

Now there is no need to go to your bank every time as you can get doorstep access to banking services just by using your Aadhaar number. UIDAI has just a few days back tweeted that “With only your Aadhaar number, you get doorstep access to banking services.” It may be noted that over 4 lakh Aadhaar Micro ATMs are deployed as of now for providing card-less and Pin-less banking services across India. As many as 59 crore residents can use Aadhaar Micro ATMs for dorestep banking. You can locate one near you from: https://www.pmjdy.gov.in/gis/. Bank representatives carry the Aadhaar micro ATMs, which can be used for cash withdrawal, cash deposit, balance enquiry and remittance.

2. Instant paperless bank account

Aadhaar has made getting a new bank account easier. For, now you do not need multiple documents for opening a bank account. You can open an instant paperless bank account with Aadhaar-based eKYC. According to UIDAI, 20.27 crore bank accounts have already be opened by using the Aadhaar-based eKYC services.

3. Passport making and renewal made easier

Aadhaar has also made making and renewing passports easier and quicker. There is no need now to carry multiple documents for passport services like new application or renewal. Aadhaar can be used to verify your identity and address. According to UIDAI, more than 1.36 crore residents have used Aadhaar for passport services by now.

4. Pension at doorstep

Aadhaar is also helping the pensioners to receive their pension at their doorsteps through Micro ATMs. They can get their rightful pension directly in their bank account. There is facility to withdraw their pension amount at their home through the Aadhaar Micro ATMs. According to UIDAI, 1.93 crore pensioners have linked their Aadhaar to their pension accounts.

5. LPG subsidy transferred into bank account

Now get your LPG subsidy transferred directly into your bank account. Aadhaar-based LPG subsidy transfer has ensured that every rightful beneficiary gets the benefit. It has also brought transparency in service delivery as, according to UIDAI, over 3.85 crore fake or inactive beneficiaries have been eliminated and 2.29 crore people have stopped subsidy claims.