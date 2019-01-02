123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Government tells Rajya Sabha

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 7:32 PM

Nearly 123 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued to people, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Replying to a written question, Ahir said as per the 2011 census, the population of India is 121,08,54,977.

Nearly 123 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued to people, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Replying to a written question, Ahir said as per the 2011 census, the population of India is 121,08,54,977. The UIDAI has issued a total of 122.90 crore Aadhaar cards as on November 30, 2018, he said, adding that 6.71 crore cards were issued to children below five years of age and 29.02 crore cards were given to people in the age-group of 5 to 18 years. Ahir said the number of children born within last one year of the 2011 census is 2,08,98,228. \

According to latest data available of the Sample Registration System (SRS), birth rate for 2016 is 20.4 and death rate is 6.4, he said. The SRS is carried out on a continuous basis in randomly selected villages and urban blocks throughout the country.

