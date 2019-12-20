Urgent! Aadhaar-PAN linking last date is nearing; watch video to link Aadhaar-PAN online in just 5 minutes

Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) fixed the last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN as September 30, 2019.

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline is here! The last date for linking your Aadhaar Card and Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been fixed as December 31, 2019 by the Income Tax Department. The I-T Department, the nodal income tax authority, has asked taxpayers to complete the linking process of Aadhaar number and PAN before December 31, 2019. I-T Department has stated that linking Aadhaar with PAN will build a “better tomorrow” and taxpayers can reap seamless benefits of income tax services.

With just a few days to go before the deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN ends, Income Tax department has categorically stated that it is mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN. Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) fixed the last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN as September 30, 2019. However, in September, CBDT issued an advisory stating that the deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN would be extended till December 31.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues a unique identification number on the Aadhaar Card, which is a 12-digit number. PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number which is issued by the Income Tax Department.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court upheld the Constitutional validity of the central government’s Aadhaar scheme. It had also ordered that Aadhaar was mandatory for filing Income Tax Returns and obtaining PAN. According to Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, every PAN holder as on July 1, 2017 and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar needs to intimate their Aadhaar number to tax authorities by the specified date.

If Aadhaar-PAN linking is not done by December 31, the PAN Card may become inoperative. Once the PAN becomes inoperative, it can’t be quoted by the taxpayer who is holding that PAN number.

Make sure you do link your Aadhaar with the PAN to avoid any inconvenience.