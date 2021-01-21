  • MORE MARKET STATS

SC rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict

By: |
January 21, 2021 1:40 AM

A Bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai and DY Chandrachud in a 4:1 majority dismissed the review petitions against the apex court’s September 26, 2018 judgment.

Earlier, Justice Chandrachud in his dissenting judgement of September 2018 had held the entire Aadhar Act to be unconstitutional and had also termed the passing of Aadhaar Act as a money bill as a fraud on the Constitution.Earlier, Justice Chandrachud in his dissenting judgement of September 2018 had held the entire Aadhar Act to be unconstitutional and had also termed the passing of Aadhaar Act as a money bill as a fraud on the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of the Constitution Bench judgment that upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

A Bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai and DY Chandrachud in a 4:1 majority dismissed the review petitions against the apex court’s September 26, 2018 judgment. “We have perused the review petitions as well as the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of judgment and order dated 26.09.2018 is made out. We hasten to add that change in the law or subsequent decision/judgement of a coordinate or larger bench by itself cannot be regarded as a ground for review.”

Related News

However, Justice Chandrachud voiced dissent in the dismissal of the review pleas as well, saying that the review petitions should remain pending until a larger bench decided the questions referred to it in the Rojer Mathew case, where some more clarity on some of the provisions of an enactment passed as a Money Bill had been sought.

Earlier, Justice Chandrachud in his dissenting judgement of September 2018 had held the entire Aadhar Act to be unconstitutional and had also termed the passing of Aadhaar Act as a money bill as a fraud on the Constitution.

While upholding the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the five-judge Constitution Bench in a 4:1 majority had ruled that the Aadhaar Act didn’t violate your right to privacy when you agree to share biometric data. While private entities were barred from using Aadhaar card for KYC authentication purposes, Aadhaar was made mandatory for various other purposes including PAN card for filing income tax returns

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhaar Card
  3. SC rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict
2Aadhaar verdict review: Supreme Court judgement on pleas against Aadhaar scheme validity tomorrow