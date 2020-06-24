PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Linking: Deadline extended till March 31; check details

PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Linking: The deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till March 31, 2021, reported PTI, quoting an official statement released on Wednesday.

For the holders of PAN card and Aadhaar card, the government has made it “mandatory” to link the two cards together.

The stipulated deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till March 31, the Income Tax Department today said in a public message.

