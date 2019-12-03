New mAadhaar app launched! How to carry your Aadhaar Card in your smartphone as an ID proof; 5 easy steps

mAadhaar new version: The top-most option in the app is ‘Register My Aadhaar’ which allows users to register their Aadhaar Card with ‘mAadhaar’ App.

Carry your Aadhaar Card in your smartphone! UIDAI, the nodal body for issuing the 12-digit Aadhaar Card number, has come up with an updated version of the mAadhaar app. The app offers a host of Aadhaar-related services. If you have an Aadhaar Card, you can register it with the new mAadhaar app. By registering your Aadhaar with ‘mAadhaar’ app, you will be allowed to carry the soft copy of your Aadhaar on this app. The ‘Register My Aadhaar’ process is very simple. It involves a few steps. Here is a complete guide:

Install the new mAadhaar app from Google Playstore for Android device and App Store for iPhone. The mAadhaar app allows you to select the language in which the menu, button labels and form fields are provided. There are 13 languages available for you- English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu. However, one must remember that the input fields in the forms will accept data entered in English only.

Register your mobile number and click on ‘next’ to proceed. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number that you have entered. The OTP will be sent to you via SMS. Once you receive the OTP, submit it to proceed further.

How to register Aadhaar on new mAadhaar app

1. The top-most option in the app is ‘Register My Aadhaar’ which allows users to register their Aadhaar Card with ‘mAadhaar’ App. Click on it.

2. Subsequently, set a 4-digit password. Users must take note that this 4-digit password will be required to access the registered Aadhaar Card soft copy after completion of registration of the process.

3. Once you set the 4-digit password, you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Card number. Click on ‘next’.

4. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number via SMS. Enter this six-digit OTP. Click on ‘verify’ to proceed further.

5. Your Aadhaar will be displayed on your smartphone screen. ‘mAadhaar’ app allows you to view both the front and back sides of your Aadhaar Card. With this, your Aadhaar has been registered with ‘mAadhaar’ App.

WATCH VIDEO | HOW TO CARRY AADHAAR CARD COPY ON YOUR PHONE

From now on, whenever you open the ‘mAadhaar’ App, your registered Aadhaar will appear on the top bar – in place of the ‘Register My Aadhaar’ option. To access your registered Aadhaar, you need to enter the 4-digit password that you set earlier.

Apart from allowing users to store a soft copy of their Aadhaar Card, the new mAadhaar app also offers the following services; Order Aadhaar reprint, Update Address Online, Download Aadhaar, Paperless offline e-KYC, QR Code scanner, Virtual ID Generator, Generate QR Code, Verify Aadhaar, Verify email/mobile, Retrieve EID/UID, Aadhaar update history, and Request address validation letter.