Masked Aadhaar Card vs Regular Aadhaar Card: All you want to know about UIDAI’s new e-Aadhaar Card

Masked Aadhaar number download: If anyone wants to download e-Aadhaar card, he/she will also get an option of downloading the Masked Aadhaar Card.

Masked Aadhaar Card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar Card as a unique identity proof. Aadhaar Card has a verifiable 12-digit identification number and the document itself is a widely used and accepted photo identity proof. Recently, UIDAI has also started issuing Masked Aadhaar Card on its website, uidai.gov.in. Masked Aadhaar Card acts as an additional security measure, in case you do not wish to share your entire Aadhaar Card number when presenting Aadhaar as an ID proof at places such as hotels or airports.

What is Masked Aadhaar? What does Masked Aadhaar Card mean?

Masked Aadhaar Card means an e-Aadhaar Card in which only the last 4 digits of your 12-digit Aadhaar Card number are visible. After apprehensions were raised over alleged Aadhaar card data leaks, UIDAI started providing a safer option in the form of a Masked Aadhaar Card. Masked Aadhaar Card can be easily downloaded from the UIDAI website after necessary authentication.

Masked Aadhaar vs Regular Aadhaar: Masked Aadhaar Card option allows one to conceal the Aadhaar number in the downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx”. Only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible. The regular Aadhaar card shows the 12 digits.

However, masked Aadhaar card does show the key details such as smart QR Code, photograph, and demographic information.

How to download Masked Aadhaar Card from UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in?

If anyone wants to the download e-Aadhaar card, he/she will also get an option of downloading the Masked Aadhaar Card. You can select the option of downloading Masked Aadhaar Card instead of the regular Aadhaar Card.

You can watch the video below for a 10 step guide on downloading Masked Aadhaar:

If you want to download Masked Aadhaar card, you need to visit the official website of UIDAI . Before downloading Masked Aadhaar card, you need to have your mobile number registered in the UIDAI’s database. On the official website of UIDAI, you will get the option of ‘Download Aadhaar’ option under ‘ My Aadhaar’. Click on that. Subsequently, you can choose Aadhaar/ Virtual Id (VID)/Enrolment ID in ‘I have’ section. After that, you need to select ‘Masked Aadhaar’ in ‘Select your preference’.

Subsequently, you need to fill up details such as Enrolment Id/Aadhaar Number/ VID, PIN Code and Enter Security Code. Once you have done this, a message-UIDAI Consent – will be displayed on your screen. You need to click ‘I agree’ and select ‘Request OTP’. Subsequently, you need to click ‘Confirm’ to receive an OTP which will be sent to your mobile number registered with Aadhaar card authority.

Once you receive the six-digit OTP, enter it and there will be Quick Survey. Once you go through this ‘Quick Survey’, you need to click ‘Download Aadhaar’. You will receive the Masked Aadhaar.

Masked Aadhaar Card password: You will require a password to open your Masked Aadhaar. Your 8-digit Masked Aadhaar password must contain the first four letters of your name and your birth year registered in Aadhaar Card.