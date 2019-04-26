What is Masked Aadhaar card? How to download Masked Aadhaar card

What is Masked Aadhaar card? Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues a verifiable 12-digit identification number to the people who reside in India. UIDAI says that it provides the facility for free of cost. However, concerns were raised over alleged Aadhaar data leaks and the matter even reached the courts. Subsequently, UIDAI decided to provide a safer option for you in the form of Masked Aadhaar Card. Masked Aadhaar Card is a form of e-Aadhaar Card which can be downloaded. So, if you want to download e-Aadhaar card, you will get an option of downloading the Masked Aadhaar Card. You can opt for Masked Aadhaar Card instead of the regular Aadhaar Card to feel secured. Masked Aadhaar Card is the latest option which empowers you to mask your Aadhaar Card number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar Card only shows the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number instead of the 12 digits in the regular one. It conceals the rest 8 digits of Aadhaar number. However, masked Aadhaar card shows the other key details such as photograph, smart QR Code and demographic info. How to download Masked Aadhaar card To download Masked Aadhaar card, you need to visit official website of UIDAI\u00a0. To download Masked Aadhaar card, you need to have your number registered in UIDAI's database. On the official website of UIDAI, you need to click the 'Download Aadhaar' option from the Aadhaar Online Service. After that, you need to choose Aadhaar\/VID\/Enrolment ID in 'I have' section. You need to select 'Masked Aadhaar' in 'Select your preference'. Subsequently, you need to fill up the personal details such as Enrolment Id\/Aadhaar Number\/ VID, full name, PIN Code and Enter Security Code. After that, a message-UIDAI Consent - will be displayed on your screen. You need to click 'I agree' and select 'Request OTP'. Subsequently, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number registered with Aadhaar card authority after you click 'Confirm'. Once you receive the six-digit OTP, enter it and there will be Quick Survey. The survey will have a few questions- How much time did you spend at Aadhaar Kendra, Where did you visit for enrolment or update, How was the behaviour of the enrolment center etc. After answering all questions of the 'Quick Survey', you need to click 'Download Aadhaar'. You will get the Masked Aadhaar. To open the Masked Aadhaar, you will need 8-digit Masked Aadhaar password. The password must contain the first four letters of your name and your birth year registered in Aadhaar Card.