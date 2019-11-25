mAadhaar app: New version of Aadhaar app launched; top 10 features – it’s good news for Aadhaar Card holders

mAadhaar App: To avail personalized Aadhaar services, one needs to register his/her Aadhaar Profile in the mAadhaar App.

mAadhaar App: Good news for Aadhaar card holders! UIDAI or the Unique Identification Authority of India has launched a new version of its mAadhaar app, both for iOS and Android platforms. One can install mAadhaar App from Google Playstore and App Store for iPhone. mAadhaar app requires Android 5.0 and up and iOS 10.0 or later. mAadhaar app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. According to UIDAI, Aadhaar card app users should delete the older app and install the new version immediately. The new version of the ‘mAadhaar App’ will help you to carry your Aadhaar Card information in the form of a soft copy. Below are the top 10 features of the new mAadhaar app:

mAadhaar app for Aadhaar Card holders by UIDAI: Top 10 features

1. mAadhaar app is multilingual. The menu, button labels and form fields are available in 13 languages – 12 Indian languages and English. The twelve Indian languages are Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, Assamese, and Bengali. Users must remember input fields in the forms will accept data entered in English only to avoid challenges of typing in regional languages.

2. To avail personalized Aadhaar services, one needs to register his/her Aadhaar Profile in the mAadhaar App. However, a resident with or without Aadhaar can install the App in their smartphones.

3. Users can avail several services in mAadhaar App. In mAadhaar App, the services such as ‘Main Service Dashboard’, ‘Request Status Services’, and ‘My Aadhaar’ are available.

4. mAadhaar app users can download Aadhaar card, order a reprint, update address, download offline eKYC, show or scan QR code, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID, request for Address Validation Letter. Users can also check the status of various online requests.

5. Through mAadhaar App, the resident can lock or unlock their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication.

6. ‘My Aadhaar’ section in mAadhaar App is a personalized section where Aadhaar Card holders will not have to enter their Aadhaar numbers to avail Aadhaar services.

7. Multi-profile service is available in mAadhaar App. Aadhaar cardholders can add profiles up to 3 with the same registered mobile number in their profile section.

8. In mAadhaar App, users can locate enrolment Center to find the nearest Enrolment Center. Aadhaar Card holders can get access to ‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’ to avail pertinent services even when there is no network.

9. Users must take note that mAadhaar does not work offline. It needs to be connected with the internet to download data from UIDAI.

10. mAadhaar app is very helpful for Indian Railways passengers. One can show this as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class in Indian Railways trains.