Good news for taxpayers! CBDT extends PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline till March 31, 2020

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline EXTENDED: The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar has been extended yet again. The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Monday extended the date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2020. Earlier, the last date was December 31. In a notification, the CBDT said: “The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December 2019 to 31st March 2020. Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT.”

The date to link both the documents has been extended several times in the past. Earlier, it was supposed to be completed by March 31, 2019, which was later extended till September 30 and later till December 31. Today, the last date has been further extended to March 31, 2020.

If you hold the PAN card and have also got the Aadhaar number, the two must be linked. It is compulsory to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020. In not doing so, your PAN will become inoperative which means quoting PAN during specified transactions will not be allowed. If not allowed, you may not be able to complete any of the 18 specified transactions where PAN is mandatory.

If you want to know how to link PAN with Aadhaar, here’s the process: Visit the e-filing website of the income tax department and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ or, directly access the below link

(https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html?lang=eng)

Fill the details and complete the linking process directly on the e-filing website.