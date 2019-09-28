Good news for taxpayers! CBDT extends PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to December 31

The Ministry of Finance has extended the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar from 30 September, 2019 to 31 December, 2019.

If you are a PAN card and Aadhaar card holder, however, if you have still not linked your PAN with Aadhaar, and was wondering how to link the two by the deadline of September 30, 2019, then here is good news for you. The Ministry of Finance has extended the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar from 30 September, 2019 to 31 December, 2019.

In a notification dated 28th September, it said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 139AA of the Income tax Act, 1961 (,Act’)(43 of 1961), the Central Government hereby amends the notification of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) dated 31st March, 2019, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section 3, sub-section (ii) vide S.O. number 149S(E) dated April 1, 2019.”

With this the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar gets extended to December 31, 2019, from September 30, 2019 earlier.

Commenting on the same, Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann, said, “The CBDT has granted another 3 months extension to link the Aadhaar with PAN. As per the recent amendment by the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019, if a taxpayer does not link his PAN with Aadhaar number by the due date, then the PAN of the taxpayer shall be deemed to be inoperative. A taxpayer will not be able to quote his PAN if it becomes inoperative. The dept. has not yet prescribed the manner in which an inoperative PAN shall be made operative again. Thus, in order to avoid any inconvenience which may cause to the taxpayer, the board has extended the cut-off date.”

It may be recalled that the Income Tax Department had extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline many times earlier also. However, if a taxpayer fails to link his PAN with Aadhaar number by the due date, then the PAN of the taxpayer shall be deemed to be inoperative.