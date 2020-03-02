e-Aadhaar Card download: Check out the top 10 new features of the electronic Aadhaar Card

The e-Aadhaar has details of the Aadhaar holder such as name, address, gender, photo and date of birth.

E-Aadhaar Card download: Improved design, better image quality and updated information are some of the salient features of the new downloaded Aadhaar or electronic Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues 12-digit Aadhaar number. The e-Aadhaar is basically an electronic copy of your Aadhaar Card. It is issued to residents of India after a simple verification process by UIDAI and gathering of demographic and biometric information. Demographic information are name, date of birth, gender, address, mobile number and email ID. Biometric information are ten fingerprints, facial photograph, and two iris scans.

Features of New eAadhaar:

1. The e-Aadhaar has details of the Aadhaar holder such as name, address, gender, photo and date of birth.

2. The unique feature of e-Aadhaar is that it is protected by a password.

3. The design of new e-Aadhaar has been improved with the text realignment.

4. The e-Aadhaar also has a date of Aadhaar generation and the date when Aadhaar was downloaded. In the new e-Aadhaar, issue date is the date of Aadhaar.

5. The e-Aadhaar has a larger image of Aadhaar Card holder. The larger image ensures better visibility of the individual.

6. The new e-Aadhaar has Virtual ID (VID) which is printed below the Aadhaar number.

7. The new e-Aadhaar has updated information regarding the use of Secure QR Code.

8. The new e-Aadhaar carries emblem and Aadhaar Logo on both sides.

9. The e-Aadhaar card is digitally signed by UIDAI. The new e-Aadhaar is digitally signed Secure QR Code with photo.

10. The e-Aadhaar card is accepted like physical Aadhaar card.

E-Aadhaar download, password:

E-Aadhaar can be downloaded from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. E-Aadhaar password comprises the first 4 letters of the name in CAPITAL and the year of birth. Example – Name- D.Kumar. Year of Birth: 1989, then E-Aadhaar password will be ‘D.Ku1989’. Residents can download the e-Aadhaar card by using Aadhaar number as well as by using enrollment number.