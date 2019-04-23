e-Aadhaar download: Don’t worry about losing your Aadhaar card! Follow these step-by-step guidelines

E-Aadhaar download: Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar number is a 12-digit number that is provided to the residents of India, following a series of verification process laid down by the authority. Any Indian resident, irrespective of age and gender, may voluntarily enroll to obtain an Aadhaar number. Interestingly, people can also obtain a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, called e-Aadhaar, which is digitally signed by the competent authority of UIDAI. This version of Aadhaar card is available online and can be accessed at all times. Also, individuals using the e-Aadhaar don't have to worry about losing their card as it is virtual and cannot be misplaced. The e-Aadhaar version is equally valid as the physical Aadhaar copy for all purposes, as per the Aadhaar Act. If you are still wondering how to download e-Aadhaar, then follow the steps below: How to download e-Aadhaar? To download e-Aadhaar, visit the UIDAI website Then click on download Aadhaar under My Aadhaar section Now choose any one of the options from Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID (EID) or Virtual ID (VID) Enter the details. For example, if you choose Aadhaar number, enter your Aadhaar number or if you choose Enrolment number, then enter your EID Now enter the captcha and click on send OTP (Instead of OTP, you can also use TOTP option to download e-Aadhaar. The TOTP can be generated using the mAadhaar mobile app.) Enter the OTP received on your mobile Now, click on verify and download to download the eAadhaar card In order to receive an Aadhaar number, a person has to provide minimal demographic as well as biometric information during the enrolment process. The entire enrolment process is totally free of cost. A person can apply for Aadhaar only once. Only one Aadhaar is generated after de-duplication, as the individual's uniqueness is obtained through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.