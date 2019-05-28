Can we reprint Aadhaar Card Online? How to order Aadhaar reprint, service charges and other details

Can we reprint Aadhaar Card Online? Yes, you can! Lost, misplaced your Aadhaar Card or yet to receive Aadhaar Card by post? Don't worry, you can now order Aadhaar Card reprint online. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal authority for 12-digit Aadhaar number, will issue an Aadhaar Card Reprint which will reach your address via Speed Post. Who can avail Order Aadhaar Card Reprint online service? As per the norms laid down by the UIDAI, residents of India can order Aadhaar Card Reprint online if the Aadhaar letter is lost, misplaced or they want a new copy. Aadhaar Card holders, who do not have registered mobile number can also order Aadhaar Card Reprint online using the non-registered or alternate mobile number. Aadhaar Card Reprint Online service charge: To avail the Aadhaar Card Reprint Online service, you need to pay a nominal charge. Charges for ordering Aadhaar Card Reprint online are Rs 50 which are inclusive of GST and speed post charges. UIDAI provides you online payment modes such as credit Card, debit card, netbanking and UPI for the payment for ordering Aadhaar Card Reprint online. How to order Aadhaar Card Reprint Online? To order Aadhaar Card Reprint Online, you need to go to On the page, you will find options like "Enrol and Get your Aadhaar", "Registered Email or Mobile Number", "Update Aadhaar details", "Aadhaar Services" etc. Go to "Aadhaar Services" and click on "Order Aadhaar Reprint". It will take you to a fresh page of "Order Aadhaar Reprint". On the page, you need to fill in a few personal details. You need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Card number or Virtual Identification Number (VID). Then you need to enter the security code. If you want to verify with time-based OTP (TOTP), you need to use m-Aadhaar application. If you request for OTP, you will receive the OTP on your phone. Enter OTP or TOTP. After this, you will be shown "Aadhaar Preview". You need to verify your Aadhaar Card details such as Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Address. In case you find any inaccuracy or out-dated information, you need to get your Aadhaar Card details updated. UIDAI will also show you a sample image of the Aadhaar letter. Finally, you need to click on "Make Payment". How to order Aadhaar Reprint Online using Non-Registered\/Alternate Mobile Number? The process is similar to that of ordering Aadhaar Card reprint online. You need to visit and go to \u201cOrder Aadhaar Reprint\u201d Service. You need to enter either your 12-digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16-digit VID. Please enter the security code. If you do not have a registered mobile number, click on 'Check Box "If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box". After that, you need to enter the mobile number you want for verification. Click on 'Send OTP'. You will receive OTP on that mobile number that you entered. You need to click on the box against 'Terms and Conditions' and click on make payment button. Subsequently, you will be redirected to Payment Gateway page. After making a payment, a receipt will get generated bearing your digital signature. This can be downloaded in PDF format. The applicant will get a Service Request Number (SRN) through SMS. The SRN is useful in tracking the Aadhaar Letter on Check Aadhaar Reprint Request Status.