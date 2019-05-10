Can Aadhaar Card be updated in bank? How to get changes made in Aadhaar Card at your bank; easy steps

Can Aadhaar Card be updated in bank? Aadhaar card number is a 12-digit verifiable identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is provided to the people residing in India for free of cost. After acquiring the Aadhaar card, one must keep his or her Aadhaar details up-to-date. An Aadhaar Card holder must know that if the data provided is not correct or if there have been any changes, he or she must make corrections. To make any change or update to the Aadhaar Card data, the applicant must remember that Aadhaar Card Registered Mobile number is the key. UIDAI is the nodal authority for the Aadhaar Card ecosystem and provides update, enrolment and authentication services. You can update your Aadhaar Card in the nearest branch of the bank in which you hold an account. How to update Aadhaar Card details in bank? Updating your Aadhaar Card in the bank in which you hold an account is very easy. It can be done by following a few simple steps. 1. First, you need to locate an Aadhaar Enrolment Center in the branch of the bank in which you hold a bank account. After locating the address, you must visit the branch to update Aadhaar Card details. Most bank websites provide details of Aadhaar Card enrolment centres and the associated branches. For exampls, if you hold a bank account in HDFC Bank, you can visit to check your nearest branch. Similarly for Axis bank, you can visit to locate your nearest branch where the Aadhaar Card can be updated. 2. You need to fill an application form. After filling up the application form, you need to submit proof of identity and proof of address document. 3. The official concerned at the branch of the bank will do the needful by completing the update process. Update Your Aadhaar Card at Bank At the nearest branch of the bank in which you have an account, you can update date of birth or age, name, mobile number, address, biometric, gender, photograph and email address. Updating your Aadhaar at bank requires a certain amount of fees and charges. If you want to update demographic information such as Relationship Status and Information sharing consent, email address, name, address, date of birth or age, gender and mobile number, you need to pay Rs 50. If you are updating biometric information such as facial photograph, fingerprints and iris, you have to pay Rs 50.