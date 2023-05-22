scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Aadhaar holders execute 1.96 billion transactions in April!

The numbers are a clear indication that India is seeing significant growth in digital economy and usage of Aadhar across the country.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Aadhaar authentication
April saw more than 15.44 million of Aadhaar cards updated on request from people. (Representational Picture)

The month of April 2023 saw Aadhaar holders executing a record 1.96 billion authentication transactions. The numbers show a jump of more than 19.3 per cent that was recorded last year in the same month. The numbers are a clear indication that India is seeing significant growth in digital economy and usage of Aadhar across the country.

The reach and adoption of Aadhaar is slowly spreading considering the saturation level among all age groups have now climbed to 94.8 per cent. April saw more than 15.44 million of Aadhaar cards updated on request from people.

Also Read

A majority of these authentication transaction numbers were carried out by using fingerprint. It is followed by demographic and OTP based authentications. Face authentication is also seeing ample usage across sectors for easy service delivery.

Also Read

In April 2023, official data suggests that over 200.6 million last mile banking transactions were made possible through AePS and network of micro ATMs. For those unaware, AePS is the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System which provides financial inclusion for those who are at the bottom of the income pyramid. 

The total number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions by the end April 2023 had gone past 14.95 billion. As people are continuously adopting e-KYC, it is significantly reducing customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers among others.

Also Read

Aadhaar is definitely proving to be more useful and supportive of the common man. Be it e-KYC for identity verification, AePS for last mile banking, or Aadhaar enabled DBT for direct fund transfer, it has become the foundation of India’s digital public  infrastructure and a tool of good governance.

More Stories on
Aadhar Card

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 18:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market