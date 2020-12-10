  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP claims its workers beaten up by TMC cadre at Bengal’s Diamond Harbour ahead of J P Nadda’s visit

December 10, 2020 11:26 AM

Nadda had arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP's activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Nadda's programme, BJP said. (File image)

The BJP on Thursday alleged that its workers were beaten up by TMC cadres in Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district ahead of its party President J P Nadda’s visit there.

Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Nadda’s programme and some of its workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC, the state BJP sources said. BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a “jungle raj” is going on in West Bengal.

“The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their programmes. A jungle raj is going on in the state,” Roy said.

Local leaders of the TMC denied the allegations, saying that these are “baseless” and “politically motivated”.

