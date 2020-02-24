Baal Aadhaar Card details: How can I get Baal Aadhaar Card for my child? 10 important things to know

With the introduction of the Baal Aadhaar card for kids, every Indian citizen, regardless of age, can get the 12-digit identification code.

Baal Aadhaar Card colour, online application: Did you know your child can also enroll for an Aadhaar card? A newborn child can be issued a Baal Aadhaar Card, so there is no minimum age for getting an Aadhaar Card. With the introduction of the Baal Aadhaar card for kids, every Indian citizen, regardless of age, can get the 12-digit identification code. If you are wondering what is Baal Aadhaar Card and how is it different from a regular Aadhaar Card, Financial Express Online lists out some key points:

Baal Aadhaar is blue in colour when compared to any other Aadhaar card issued to adults.

Biometrics of children that is their fingerprints and iris scans are not linked with Baal Aadhaar card.

When the child turns 5 years, his/her biometrics (facial photograph, iris scan, and fingerprints) have to be mandatorily updated on their Aadhaar Card. The first update happens once when the child turns 5 years old and it is updated again mandatorily once the child is 15 years old.

While applying for Baal Aadhaar, you will need the child’s birth certificate.

School ID or photo ID from a recognised educational institution) is also considered as a proof

Baal Aadhaar card is linked with any one of the parent’s Aadhaar card, therefore, it is crucial to submit a 12-digit Aadhaar number that belongs to either one of the parents.

The mobile number linked to Baal Aadhaar is also of parents.

After the enrollment (which can be done through UIDAI’s online portal/ UIDAI nearest centres), an acknowledgment slip is provided.

An SMS is also sent to registered mobile number post verification.