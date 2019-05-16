Avoid Aadhaar Card misuse! How to check Aadhaar Authentication History on UIDAI website? Follow these 5 steps

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2019 2:33:00 PM

You need to visit the portal of UIDAI - https://uidai.gov.in/. Once you go to the page, you will find Aadhaar Online Services, Aadhaar Update, Aadhaar Services.

AADHAAR CARD HISTORYThis service will help you learn all the details pertaining to usage of your Aadhaar Card based biometric, OTP or demographic authentication for availing various services in the last 6 months.

Worried about the misuse of your Aadhaar Card? You can easily check where all your Aadhaar Card biometric or OTP authentication has been used in the last 6 months. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal body for issuing Aadhaar Card, provides you with an option to check the usage of Aadhaar Card biometric or OTP authentication on its portal. All you need to do is use UIDAI’s ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ service on https://resident.uidai.gov.in/notification-aadhaar. This service will help you learn all the details pertaining to usage of your Aadhaar Card based biometric, OTP or demographic authentication for availing various services in the last 6 months.

How to check Aadhaar Card Authentication History on UIDAI

1. You need to visit the portal of UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/. Once you go to the page, you will find Aadhaar Online Services, Aadhaar Update, Aadhaar Services.

2. You need to go to Aadhaar Services section and select Aadhaar Authentication History. Once you select “Aadhaar Authentication History”, you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Card number. After that, you need to enter the “Security Code” which will be displayed in captcha mode.

3. Once that is done, you need to click on Generate OTP. You will receive an OTP on your contact number which is registered with UIDAI or linked with your Aadhaar Card number.

Watch video

4. Once you will click on Generate OTP, a new window will open displaying “Aadhaar Notification Setting”. You need to select the Authentication type. You will get options All, demographic, biometric, OTP, demographic and biometric, biometric and OTP, demographic and OTP.

5. After that, you need to select Data range – “From date” to “To Date”. Subsequently, you need to fill “Number of Records”. You must know that the maximum permissible limit is 50 records. After that, you need to enter the OTP that you received and click to ‘Submit’.

Finally, after following the process, all details regarding the usage of your Aadhaar Card details will be displayed in a window.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhaar Card
  3. Avoid Aadhaar Card misuse! How to check Aadhaar Authentication History on UIDAI website? Follow these 5 steps
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition