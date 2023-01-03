Attention Aadhaar holders! Now you can update your Aadhaar Card online, deets here

It is good news for you if you want to update your Aadhaar Card. For ease of residents, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now given permission to people to update addresses in Aadhaar online. To update his Aadhaar, a resident needs to take consent of his head of family, an official statement said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The resident-friendly process could be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, marksheet, marriage certificate, passport etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of family (HoF) and the relationship between them. The new process for updating Aadhar requires OTP-based authentication by the HoF.

In case proof of a relationship document is not available, UIDAI allows the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HoF in the UIDAI prescribed format, as per the statement. The online address update in Aadhar, with the consent of the head of family, will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident: like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update their Aadhaar Card.

How it benefits Aadhar Card holders

The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar.

With people moving to different cities and towns owing to various reasons across the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people, the statement said. This choice to update address is in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.

According to the statement, any resident above the age of 18 can be an HoF for this purpose and can share his/her address with his/her relatives through this process.

How you will update your Aadhaar Card online

Step 1: You can visit the ‘My Aadhaar’ portal: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: You will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HoF.

Notably, no other information of the HoF’s Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain privacy of the head of family.

Step 3: You will have to upload the proof of relationship document, after the successful validation of the Aadhaar number of your HoF.

Step 4: You have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the service.

Step 5: After the payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with you

Step 6: An SMS would be sent to your HOF about the address request.

Step 7: Now your head of family has to approve the request and give his or her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed

Step 8: After the consent of HoF, the request will be processed.

The request would be closed, if your HoF refuses to share her or his address or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation.

The resident, who is seeking an address update online, will be informed about the closure of the request through an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant, the statement said.