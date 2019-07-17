Aadhaar PAN name mismatch? Don’t panic! Here’s how to match PAN name and Aadhaar Card name

If you want to update your name in Aadhaar Card database you can do it online or at an enrolment center.

Aadhaar-PAN name mismatch: If you are trying to link your Aadhaar Card with the PAN Card but it is not happening, you need to check details registered with PAN and Aadhaar cards. If you want to link Aadhaar Card with PAN, you need to make sure that your demographic details such as date of birth, name and gender should match in both the documents. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar Card, which is a verifiable 12-digit identification number. It is issued free of cost. The Income Tax Department issues the ten-digit alphanumeric identifier which is Permanent Account Number (PAN). One must remember that each assessee – individual, firm, company etc – gets a unique PAN.

How can I match my PAN name and Aadhaar Card name?

Often people search for what would happen if names in PAN and Aadhaar Card mismatch. If your name is different in PAN and Aadhaar Card, you will face difficulties in linking your PAN and Aadhaar Card. If there is a minor mismatch in the name registered with Aadhaar Card with that of PAN, you will get an Aadhaar One Time Password (OTP) on your mobile number that is registered with Aadhaar card. However, to get that OTP, PAN cardholders must ensure that details pertaining to gender and date of birth in Aadhaar and PAN remain the same. If names in the Aadhaar and PAN mismatch completely then the linking will fail. In that scenario, the concerned individual will need to make the necessary changes in either PAN database or Aadhaar.

How can I change my name on Aadhaar Card?

If you want to update your name in Aadhaar Card database you can do it online or at an enrolment center.

If you want to change your name on the Aadhaar Card, you need to visit SSVP Portal

You need to select the fields which you want to update or change.

Subsequently, you need to fill the data in the selected fields.

You need to submit the form and a Unique Request Number (URN) will be generated.

Then you need to select the BPO for review of update. After that, you need to attach the original scan of the supporting document.

Finally, you can check the Aadhaar update status by using the URN.

If you want to change the name in Aadhaar card in the traditional way you can visit an enrolment center. You can also download the Aadhaar update form at https://uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf .

How can I change my name on PAN Card?

If you want to update your name in PAN, you need to visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html .

You need to selection Application Type – Changes or Correction in existing PAN Data/Reprint of PAN Card (No changes in existing PAN Data).

You need to fill in other application information such as Title, Last Name, First Name, Date of Birth, Email Id, PAN Number.

After that confirm that whether you are a citizen of India or not and submit captcha code.

After that, a Token Number will be generated and you need to continue with PAN Application Form. You can get the PAN correction form online https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/correctiondsc.html .