Aadhaar-PAN linking: From status to date and mistmatch – common queries answered

Aadhaar Card and PAN Card are considered as two crucial documents in India. While Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric number, Aadhaar is a 12-digit random number. The Income Tax Department issues PAN Card and Aadhaar Card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). PAN is generally used to file Income Tax returns, TDS/TCS credits, tax payments. Aadhaar Card is issued as an identity proof.

Aadhaar PAN link online:

To link your Aadhaar and PAN, you need to go to https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html . You need to fill in details such as PAN and Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar. After filling in all these details, you need to select ‘I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card’, and ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI’, Captcha Code. After following all these steps, you need to click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Aadhaar PAN link status:

After linking your Aadhaar and PAN, you must track the Aadhaar PAN link status. To know Aadhaar PAN link status, you must visit https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/AadhaarPreloginStatus.html . You need to fill your 10-digit PAN and 12-digit Aadhaar Number. After that, you need to click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

Aadhaar PAN link mandatory:

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that Aadhaar-PAN link is mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. In April 2019, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an order stating that those, who would be filing Income Tax returns after April 1, must quote their Aadhaar numbers.

According to Section 139AA of Income Tax Act, every person who holds PAN as on July 1, 2017, must link it with Aadhaar Card.

Aadhaar PAN link Income Tax:

In the full-fledged Budget 2019 presented on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to make Aadhaar and PAN interchangeable for convenience of income taxpayers. As per this announcement, those who do not have PAN, will be able to file income tax returns by furnishing Aadhaar details.

Aadhaar PAN link last date 2019:

The Central government issued a notification stating that if PAN is not linked with Aadhaar then PAN will become invalid. The last date for Aadhaar PAN link was fixed on March 31. However, later Aadhaar PAN link last date was extended to September 30, 2019.

Aadhaar PAN link mismatch:

If your details on Aadhaar and PAN are not matched, you won’t be able to link Aadhaar and PAN. You don’t need to panic, you need to follow the steps given here- https://www.financialexpress.com/aadhaar-card/aadhaar-pan-name-mismatch-aadhaar-card-name-update-online-pan-name-change/1646665/