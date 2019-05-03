Aadhaar enrolment centre near me: How to locate Aadhaar Card centre? Follow these 10 steps

New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2019 1:32:27 PM

How to locate Aadhaar Card centre? To locate Aadhaar Card enrolment centre, one must go to the Aadhaar self service portal

Finding or locating an Aadhaar Card enrolment or Aadhaar Card update centre near you is important.

Aadhaar enrolment centre near me: Aadhaar Card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI). If someone wants to enrol for Aadhaar Card himself/herself or his/her family, a visit to the Aadhaar enrolment centre is mandatory. Sometimes, those who possess Aadhaar cards need to visit the Aadhaar Update Centre in order to make corrections or update the Aadhaar Card details. However, finding or locating an Aadhaar Card enrolment or Aadhaar Card update centre near you is important. One can make the correction and update in Aadhaar card for documents pertaining to Information Sharing Consent, relationship status, mobile number, email address, name, address, gender and date of birth or age. Other biometric information details that can be updated are a facial photograph, iris and fingerprints.

Aadhaar enrolment centre near me: How to locate Aadhaar Card centre?

1. To locate Aadhaar Card enrolment centre, one must go to the Aadhaar self service portal- https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/(X(1)S(cst1k131g3hrts55glani355))/easearch.aspx?aspxerrorpath=/centersearch.aspx&AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

2. On that page, you can search for the nearest Aadhaar Card enrolment centre and you will be given two modes of searches “State” and “Postal (PIN) Code”. You can click to choose any and use the ‘search box’.

3. If you select ‘State’ option, a new page will open where you will get the option to choose “show centres at banks and post offices only”.

4. After that, you need to fill up a few mandatory details such as ‘State’, ‘District’, ‘Sub District’, ‘Village or City or Town’.

5. After filing up these aforementioned details, you can select “Show only permanent centres”. After doing the Captcha Verification, one can click on “Locate a Centre”. After fulfilling all the steps, you will be shown the full list of Aadhaar enrolment centres, Aadhaar Update Centre in the locality that you have selected.

Aadhaar enrolment centre near me: Loacting with Postal Pin Code

1. The second process of search by ‘Postal Pin Code’ on https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/(X(1)S(cst1k131g3hrts55glani355))/easearch.aspx?aspxerrorpath=/centersearch.aspx&AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 is easier and less time-consuming.

2. Once you click the ‘Postal Pin Code’ option, a separate page will appear.

3. On that page, you can select ‘Show centres at banks or post offices’ option.

4. The next thing you need to do is enter Postal (PIN) Code. However, for that you need to know the exact 6 digit Postal code.

5. After entering the 6 digit Postal code, you need to select ‘show only permanent centres’. After that, you need to do the Captcha Verification by typing the characters that will appear on the screen. Once this is done you need to click ‘Locate a Centre’. The page will show you the list of Aadhaar enrolment centre in the area you chose.

