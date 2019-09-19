Aadhaar Card update: You don’t need any documents to change these details on your Aadhaar; details here

Aadhaar is issued after UIDAI gets demographic, biometric information.

Aadhaar Card holders no longer require to submit any documents for updating details of email ID, mobile number, photograph, biometrics, and gender. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), that issues 12-digit random number, has come up with this rule for the convenience of the Aadhaar Card holders. All you need to do is to take your Aadhaar Card and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra.

Aadhaar is issued after UIDAI gets demographic, biometric information. The demographic information includes Name, Age (declared) or Date of Birth (verified), address, gender, mobile number (optional) and Email ID (optional). If it is an introducer-based enrolment then introducer name and introducer’s Aadhaar number are required. If it is a case of a head of family-based enrolment, then name of the head of the family, relationship and head of family’s Aadhaar number. In case of enrolment of child, then enrolment ID or Aadhaar number of any one parent, proof of relationship (PoR) document. Biometric information includes ten fingerprints, and two Iris.

You can easily do name update, address update, mobile no update, Email ID update, date of birth update, gender update, biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update. UIDAI has also launched a facility on a pilot basis under which you can have an online appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Aadhaar card update appointment

You need to go to UIDAI’s ‘Book an Appointment’ page – https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 . You need to go to ‘Book an Appointment at UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ section. You need to select a city or location. After that you need to click on ‘proceed to book an appointment’. Subsequently, a fresh page will appear. You need to select from three categories- ‘New Aadhaar’, ‘Aadhaar Update’, and ‘Manage Appointments’. After selecting categories, enter your mobile number and captcha code. After that, you need to click on Generate OTP. Once you receive an OTP, fill it to verify. After that, a separate page will open seeking appointment details, personal details, time slot details, appointment detail.

You can also book an Appointment at Registrar run Aadhaar Seva Kendra. For that, you choose the option at UIDAI’s ‘Book an Appointment’ page. A separate page will appear where you need to enter your mobile number, enter the captcha and click on ‘send OTP’. You need to select from ‘new enrolment’ and ‘update Aadhaar’. You need to fill in details like the name as per Aadhaar, 12-digit Aadhaar number, chose from the option that you want to update. After that, you need to click on ‘proceed to check’.