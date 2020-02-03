Aadhaar Card update and password: From address, name to biometrics; here’s what all you can change

If Aadhaar Card holders want to update their name, address, Date of Birth, they need to submit valid documents listed by UIDAI.

Aadhaar Card holders often have queries pertaining to Aadhaar Card update, Aadhaar Card password, Aadhaar Card address update proof document list, Aadhaar update fee, and Aadhaar address update charge. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is the nodal authority for issuing 12-digit random unique number, provides a number Aadhaar-related services.

Aadhaar Card update

UIDAI allows Aadhaar Card holders to update biometric as well as demographic details. According to UIDAI, the demographic details of an Aadhaar Cardholder are name, date of birth or age, address, gender, Mobile Number and Email ID. UIDAI has stated that Biometric information is two Iris scans, a facial photograph and ten Fingerprints.

WATCH: Aadhaar Card download अपने phone में! New M-Aaadhaar app launched; how to register

Aadhaar Card password

Aadhaar Card holders often get confused about the Aadhaar Card password. The Aadhaar Card password is essential to unlocking Aadhaar-related pdf. Aadhaar Card password contains 8 characters. The password contains the first four letters of your name mentioned in the Aadhaar Card and your Year of Birth as declared. Always remember that four letters of your name should be in upper case or CAPITAL letters.

For example, if the name of the Aadhaar Card holder is ABCDEF GHIJKL and the year of birth is 1980. Then the Aadhaar Card password will be ABCD1980.

Aadhaar Card address update proof document list

If Aadhaar Card holders want to update their name, address, Date of Birth, they need to submit valid documents listed by UIDAI. Aadhaar Card holders can submit 32 documents for proof of identity for name update, 45 documents as proof of address for address update, 15 documents as the date of birth proof for DoB update. Check the full list here. (HYPERLINK- https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf).

However, if someone does not possess valid documents in their name, he/she does not need to worry. UIDAI has made a provision for these individuals. They can submit UIDAI-approved Standard Certificate for Aadhaar Enrolment/Update. This certificate needs to be issued by Group A or B Gazetted Officer. Apart from them, village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya/ MP/ MLA/ MLC/ Municipal Councilor/ Tehsildar/ Head of recognized educational institution of recognized shelter home/ orphanages can also issue this certificate.

Aadhaar update fee

UIDAI charges a nominal cost for its update services. However, there are two free of cost services such as Aadhaar Enrolment and Mandatory Biometric updates. For Demographic update, Biometric updates other than mandatory, you need to pay Rs 50. The service of Aadhaar search using e-KYC/ Find Aadhaar/ any other tool and colour printout on A4 sheet would cost you Rs 30.

If you want to update Photo, fingerprint, iris scan, mobile, gender, e-mail, you need to pay Rs 50. Aadhaar Cardholders seeking to update or change their Aadhaar address will need to pay Rs 50 as per UIDAI rules.