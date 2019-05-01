Aadhaar card signature verification, validation, change: Check process, follow these steps; watch video

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 1, 2019 1:42:07 PM

Aadhaar card signature verification, validation, change: Open the 'EAadhaar'.pdf file on your system where you had saved it after downloading it from the official website of UIDAI Aadhaar- https://uidai.gov.in/. Enter your PIN Code as the password.

aadhaar cardWe simplify the process to validate or verify digital signature on e-Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card is a commonly used proof of identity and address with biometric information that is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar card comes in two forms. One is the physical Aadhaar card and the second one is E-Aadhaar card. E-Aadhaar card also comes in two forms – Regular E-Aadhaar and Masked aadhaar. After downloading the regular e-Aadhaar, if you come across a question (‘?’) mark on the digital signature in your downloaded Aadhaar pdf file, you do not need to worry. All you need to do is to validate your signature. We simplify the process to validate or verify digital signature on e-Aadhaar card.

How to validate or verify digital signature in downloaded Aadhaar Card or E-Aadhaar?

1. Open the ‘EAadhaar’.pdf file on your system where you had saved it after downloading it from the official website of UIDAI Aadhaar- https://uidai.gov.in/. Enter your PIN Code as the password.

2. A page will open which will show ‘Right Click’ on your digital signature.

3. You need to right click on it and options like ‘Validate Signature’, ‘view Signed version’ and ‘Show Signature Properties’ will show.

4. Click on ‘Show Signature Properties’, a pop-up window will appear which will state a few details. You need to click on ‘Show Signature’s Certificate’. Subsequently, you need to click on ‘Trust Tab’.

WATCH Aadhaar video

5. Once you click on ‘Trust Tab’, another pop-up window of ‘Certificate Viewer’ containing ‘Sign document or data’, ‘Certify documents’ and other information will appear. You need to click on ‘Add to Trusted Certificates’.

6. After this, Acrobat security will display a confirmation message similar to ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ You need to click OK.

7. Subsequently, a window of ‘Import Contact Settings’ will appear with a subject of ‘DS Unique Identification Authority of Indian 03’. Read the ‘Trust’ message, and click OK.

8. Once you click OK, the Certificate Viewer pop-up window that opened earlier (Step: 5) will resurface. You need to click OK.

9. Then the ‘Signature Properties’ window will once again appear and you need to click ‘Validate Signature’.

10. Finally, after following these steps properly, your Digital Signature is now ‘Validated’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhaar Card
  3. Aadhaar card signature verification, validation, change: Check process, follow these steps; watch video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition