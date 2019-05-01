Aadhaar card signature verification, validation, change: Check process, follow these steps; watch video

Aadhaar card is a commonly used proof of identity and address with biometric information that is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar card comes in two forms. One is the physical Aadhaar card and the second one is E-Aadhaar card. E-Aadhaar card also comes in two forms - Regular E-Aadhaar and Masked aadhaar. After downloading the regular e-Aadhaar, if you come across a question ('?') mark on the digital signature in your downloaded Aadhaar pdf file, you do not need to worry. All you need to do is to validate your signature. We simplify the process to validate or verify digital signature on e-Aadhaar card. How to validate or verify digital signature in downloaded Aadhaar Card or E-Aadhaar? 1. Open the 'EAadhaar'.pdf file on your system where you had saved it after downloading it from the official website of UIDAI Aadhaar- Enter your PIN Code as the password. 2. A page will open which will show 'Right Click' on your digital signature. 3. You need to right click on it and options like 'Validate Signature', 'view Signed version' and 'Show Signature Properties' will show. 4. Click on 'Show Signature Properties', a pop-up window will appear which will state a few details. You need to click on 'Show Signature's Certificate'. Subsequently, you need to click on 'Trust Tab'. WATCH Aadhaar video \ufeff 5. Once you click on 'Trust Tab', another pop-up window of 'Certificate Viewer' containing 'Sign document or data', 'Certify documents' and other information will appear. You need to click on 'Add to Trusted Certificates'. 6. After this, Acrobat security will display a confirmation message similar to 'Are you sure you want to do this?' You need to click OK. 7. Subsequently, a window of 'Import Contact Settings' will appear with a subject of 'DS Unique Identification Authority of Indian 03'. Read the 'Trust' message, and click OK. 8. Once you click OK, the Certificate Viewer pop-up window that opened earlier (Step: 5) will resurface. You need to click OK. 9. Then the 'Signature Properties' window will once again appear and you need to click 'Validate Signature'. 10. Finally, after following these steps properly, your Digital Signature is now 'Validated'.