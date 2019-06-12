Aadhaar Card registered mobile number uses: Download mAadhaar app to avail these services

Aadhaar card has become a key identity document for a large number of people residing in India. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit individual identification number. UIDAI, which is the nodal authority designated by the Government of India, provides both online and offline services for Aadhaar Card holders and those who want to enroll to get a new one. Apart from these two facilities, it is important to have an Aadhaar Card registered mobile number. Under the Aadhaar Card registered mobile number, one get access to services such as Aadhaar Online Services, mAadhaar, SMS alerts for Aadhaar Card services and Aadhaar Authentication-based services like e-verification of ITR, Online OPD appointments etc. If you want to avail these aforementioned services easily and quickly, you can install the Aadhaar Card app, also called the mAadhaar. The mAadhaar app by UIDAI acts as an interface for the Aadhaar Card holders to have important demographic information on their smartphones, such as date of birth, name, gender, address etc. How to install mAadhaar app? Check features If you want to download the mAadhaar app, you need to visit the Google play store. Click on the 'install' option. Once it is installed on your phone, open it to use. Through the Aadhaar app, you can download the Aadhaar Number Holder profile. You can do Biometric locking or unlocking, generate Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP), update your profile, share QR code and eKYC data, generate and fetch Virtual ID (VID) and get authentication report. Aadhaar card holders must remember that their registered mobile numbers are essential to use this mAadhaar app. The mAadhaar app asks for the password as soon as it is opened as the first step after confirming consent. Aadhaar Card holders must enter a password. This password must contain only numbers and of length 4 e.g. 1234. Users of Aadhaar app must remember that Aadhaar profile can be downloaded only on those smartphones which have registered mobile number that is the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar Card number. You should remember that one Aadhaar profile can be active on only one device at a time. If you try to create a profile on another smartphone after inserting the SIM in that device, the previous profile (which was created in the other smartphone) would become inactive.