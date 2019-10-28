Aadhaar Card queries answered! Know all about UIDAI’s Aadhaar chat bot for your FAQs

Any individual, who wants to acquire Aadhaar Card, must go through the process of demographic and biometric authentication

Aadhaar Card helpline chat bot: Are you facing any Aadhaar Card-related issues? If you want to obtain an Aadhaar Card or update details in your existing Aadhaar Card, you can now get easy chat bot assistance on the UIDAI website. The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI is the nodal body for issuing the 12-digit random number to residents of India for free of cost. The Aadhaar Card is issued to any Indian resident irrespective of age and gender.

Any individual, who wants to acquire Aadhaar Card, must go through the process of demographic and biometric authentication. The demographic information includes Date of Birth (verified) or Age (declared), name, gender, address, Mobile Number (optional), and Email ID (optional). Biometric information includes ten Fingerprints, two Iris scans, and a facial photograph.

To address the issues pertaining to Aadhaar, UIDAI has introduced ‘Aadhaar Chat Support’. The nodal body for the Aadhaar has come up with ‘Ask Aadhaar widget’ on its official portal. According to UDIAI, the Aadhaar Card chat bot is aimed at providing the right information on your queries related to Aadhaar. “You can ask any queries regarding Aadhaar such as “Where to enrol?, How to update?, How to download Aadhaar?, what is Offline ekyc?, what is Best finger? etc,” UIDAI states.

You need to go to https://uidai.gov.in/. You will find the ‘Ask Aadhaar’ widget on the bottom right hand side corner. Through this, you can chat with UIDAI authority. You need to type your queries in the input field. You can type a maximum 150 characters only. Subsequently, you need to click on the ‘Send’ button. Apart from this UIDAI has ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section on the official website.

In the ‘Frequently asked questions’ section on UIDAI website, you will find sections such as ‘Aadhaar Online Services’, ‘Your Aadhaar’, ‘enrolment and update’, ‘authentication’, ‘Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)’, and ‘About UIDAI’. You will get to know about Order Aadhaar Reprint, e-Aadhaar, Virtual ID (VID), Online Address Update Process, Request for Address Validation Letter, Aadhaar Authentication History, Secure QR Code Reader (beta), Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-kyc, Biometric Lock/Unlock, Aadhaar Lock/Unlock, Aadhaar SMS Service, Use Aadhaar Freely, Aadhaar Letter, mAadhaar FAQs, Aadhaar Features, Eligibility, Security in UIDAI system, Use of Aadhaar, Protection of Individual Information in UIDAI System, Protection of the Individual in the UIDAI System, NRI & Aadhaar, PAN & Aadhaar, Aadhaar Enrolment Process, Aadhaar Updation etc.