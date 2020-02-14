Aadhaar Card online: How can I get my Aadhaar Card online? Steps for e-Aadhaar download explained

While downloading your electronic Aadhaar Card, remember that you will need the password to open the Aadhaar PDF.

Aadhaar Card online: Did you know you can also get an electronic copy of your Aadhaar Card? In easy two-three steps, one can download his/her Aadhaar Card or e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website – uidai.gov.in. It is to note that your e-Aadhaar will be protected by password and is signed digitally by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Just like your Aadhaar Card’s physical copy, its electronic copy is valid equally for all Aadhaar Card related purposes. Before downloading your e-Aadhaar, it is important to ensure you have downloaded the Adobe Reader first. Anyone who downloads the copy of Aadhaar Card needs to have Adobe Reader installed in order to view the electronic copy.

How can I get my Aadhaar card online? How to download e-Aadhaar Card

All the residents can download their e-Aadhaar in two ways. Go to the UIDAI website – under the “My Aadhaar” section, click on “Download Aadhaar”.

With Enrollment number: You will need your enrollment number which is comprised of 28 digits. Your full name and pin code will also be required. Upon downloading, residents will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. One can also use Time-based One-time Password algorithm instead of OTP which can be generated the Aadhaar mobile application – mAadhaar.

With Aadhaar number: If you do not know your enrollment number, you can also opt for using your Aadhaar Card number which is of 12 digits. A similar process of filling your name and pin code will be followed. Residents will receive an OTP on their mobiles. The mobile application can also be accessed to generate the Time-based One-time Password.

While downloading your electronic Aadhaar Card, remember that you will need the password to open the Aadhaar PDF. The password is a combination of the first four letters of your name (in capital) and the year of birth. For example, if your name is ABCDEF and your year of birth is 1994, then the password would be ABCD1994. Not just this, there is an option of ‘Masked Aadhaar’ which will be visible while downloading. This will allow you to hide your Aadhaar number in the downloaded format. Therefore, if you want to mask the number, select the option before downloading.